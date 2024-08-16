TNI Evening News Headlines – August 16, 2024

➡️YB Khurania appointed Odisha DGP; vows to control cyber fraud and crime against women and children.
➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi felicitated Indian Hockey player & Olympic bronze medalist Amit Rohidas at Lok Seva Bhawan.
➡️Former CM naveen Patnaik felicitated Olympic bronze medalist Amit Rohidas.
➡️Daman wins best Odia Film Award at 70th National Film Awards.
➡️Telangana BJP MLA T.Raja Singh Lodh files mercy petition with President Droupadi Murmu, seeking release of Dara Singh, convict in 1999 Graham Staines murder case in Odisha.
➡️Senior Leader & Paralakhemundi MLA Candidate Bijay Patnaik quits Congress; likely to float a new political front.
➡️Commissionerate Police today busted a SIM box racket in Bhubaneswar.
Related Posts
➡️Faculty Association of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (FAIM) announces suspension of OPD and OT services tomorrow.
➡️Champai Soren is all set to join BJP with several MLAs. Jharkhand is going into election in November 2024.
➡️Chief Advisor of the interim Government in Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus today talked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, assured safety, protection of Hindus in Bangladesh.
➡️Elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir in three phases while in Haryana in single phase.
➡️Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla visits Puri Srimandir to have a darshan of Lord Jagannath after her prayer for Kolkata Knight Riders coming out as a winner in IPL.
➡️Rishabh Shetty was named as the Best Actor for his performance in the film “Kantara”,
➡️Paetongtarn Shinawatra becomes Thailand’s youngest Prime Minister.
➡️Deadly suicide attack in southern Yemen kills 14 soldiers.
Comments are closed.