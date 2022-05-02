ECI announces Brajrajnagar Assembly Bypoll Dates

Insight Bureau: The Election Commission of India on Monday announced to hold the bye-election to fill vacancies in the three Assembly Constituencies of Odisha, Kerala and Uttarakhand.

The by-poll for the Brajarajnagar in Odisha, Thrikkakara constituency in Kerala and Champawat in Uttarakhand will go into by-polls on the same day on May 31, 2022.

As per the notification issued today, the gazette notification for the same will be published on May 4. Candidates can file nominations till May. Scrutiny of nomination will be held on May 12.

The last date to withdraw nomination has been set as May 17 in Odisha and Uttarakhand and May 16 in Kerala. The counting is on June 3.

The ECI said that the last date for nomination withdrawal of candidatures in Odisha and Uttarakhand has been keep on May 17 because May 16 being a public holiday (Buddha Purnima).