Evening News Insight – May 2, 2022

Retd IAS officer Tarun Kapoor appointed advisor to PM Modi

By Sagarika Satapathy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chancellor Scholz and top Ministers from India and Germany meet at the Federal Chancellery, in Berlin.
143
🔸The Election Commission of India on Monday announced to hold the bye-election to fill vacancies in the three Assembly Constituencies of Odisha, Kerala and Uttarakhand.
 
🔸Brajarajnagar in Odisha to go for by-polls on May 31.
 
🔸5 places in Odisha record temperature above 42 deg Celsius.
 
🔸Preparations in final stages for Chandan Jatra at Puri on occasion of the Akshaya Tritiya tomorrow
 
🔸National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) invites applications for 4-year integrated teacher education programme.
 
🔸Omicron’s latest subvariant BA.2.12.1 proves virus not declining: Report.
 
🔸PM Modi holds bilateral talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
Related Posts

ECI announces Brajrajnagar Assembly Bypoll Dates

Sensex down by 85 pts, Nifty closes above 17,000

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

 
🔸ATAGS has successfully completed all user trials at Pokharan. ATAGS is a fully indigenous towed artillery gun system project undertaken in Mission Mode by DRDO.
 
🔸Jaishankar meets German counterpart Baerbock in Berlin, reviews bilateral cooperation.
 
🔸Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chancellor Scholz and top Ministers from India and Germany meet at the Federal Chancellery, in Berlin.
 
🔸Retd IAS officer Tarun Kapoor appointed advisor to PM Modi.
 
🔸Markets continue to fall for 2nd day; Sensex declines 85 points.
 
🔸All India Chess Federation announces biggest-ever Indian squad for 44th Chess Olympiad.
 
🔸Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates says the worst COVID-19 pandemic is yet to come.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.