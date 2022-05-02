Evening News Insight – May 2, 2022

🔸The Election Commission of India on Monday announced to hold the bye-election to fill vacancies in the three Assembly Constituencies of Odisha, Kerala and Uttarakhand.
🔸Brajarajnagar in Odisha to go for by-polls on May 31.
🔸5 places in Odisha record temperature above 42 deg Celsius.
🔸Preparations in final stages for Chandan Jatra at Puri on occasion of the Akshaya Tritiya tomorrow
🔸National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) invites applications for 4-year integrated teacher education programme.
🔸Omicron’s latest subvariant BA.2.12.1 proves virus not declining: Report.
🔸PM Modi holds bilateral talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
Related Posts
🔸ATAGS has successfully completed all user trials at Pokharan. ATAGS is a fully indigenous towed artillery gun system project undertaken in Mission Mode by DRDO.
🔸Jaishankar meets German counterpart Baerbock in Berlin, reviews bilateral cooperation.
🔸Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chancellor Scholz and top Ministers from India and Germany meet at the Federal Chancellery, in Berlin.
🔸Retd IAS officer Tarun Kapoor appointed advisor to PM Modi.
🔸Markets continue to fall for 2nd day; Sensex declines 85 points.
🔸All India Chess Federation announces biggest-ever Indian squad for 44th Chess Olympiad.
🔸Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates says the worst COVID-19 pandemic is yet to come.
Comments are closed.