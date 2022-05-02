Evening News Insight – May 2, 2022

🔸 The Election Commission of India on Monday announced to hold the bye-election to fill vacancies in the three Assembly Constituencies of Odisha, Kerala and Uttarakhand.

🔸 Brajarajnagar in Odisha to go for by-polls on May 31.

🔸 5 places in Odisha record temperature above 42 deg Celsius.

🔸 Preparations in final stages for Chandan Jatra at Puri on occasion of the Akshaya Tritiya tomorrow

🔸 National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) invites applications for 4-year integrated teacher education programme.

🔸 Omicron’s latest subvariant BA.2.12.1 proves virus not declining: Report.

🔸 PM Modi holds bilateral talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

🔸 ATAGS has successfully completed all user trials at Pokharan. ATAGS is a fully indigenous towed artillery gun system project undertaken in Mission Mode by DRDO.

🔸 Jaishankar meets German counterpart Baerbock in Berlin, reviews bilateral cooperation.

🔸 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chancellor Scholz and top Ministers from India and Germany meet at the Federal Chancellery , in Berlin.

🔸 Retd IAS officer Tarun Kapoor appointed advisor to PM Modi.

🔸 Markets continue to fall for 2nd day; Sensex declines 85 points.

🔸 All India Chess Federation announces biggest-ever Indian squad for 44th Chess Olympiad.