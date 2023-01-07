“eAbkari” initiative of Odisha Govt bags Digital India Gold Award

TNI Bureau: The “eAbkari” initiative of the Excise Department of Odisha Government bagged the ‘Digital India Gold Award” for ease of doing business.

President Droupadi Murmu, today conferred the prestigious award to the Excise Department for creating significant impact by reducing the time, costs and efforts in setting up, conducting and operating business activities.

Sushil Kumar Lohani, Principal Secretary to Government, P.R. Department & Ex-Principal Secretary to Government, Excise Department, Odisha, Ashish Kumar Singh, IPS, Excise Commissioner, Odisha, Rama Chandra Palata, OAS (SS), Addl. Commissioner of Excise, Saidutta Biplab Keshari Pradhan, OAS (SAG), Addl. Secretary to Govt., Excise Department and Nihar Ranjan Biswal, Senior Technical Director, NIC, Bhubaneswar received the prestigious award for the Excise Department in a special ceremony held today at Bigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

In line with the 5T principle of the Odisha Government, the Excise department has implemented around 40 online modules from 2019-20.

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu presented the seventh edition of the Digital India Awards 2022, today.

Digital India Awards (https:/digitalindiaawards.gov.in) encourage and honour innovative digital initiatives by Government entities at all levels. These awards aim to inspire and motivate not only the Government entities but also start-ups and grassroot level digital initiatives in fulfilling the Digital India vision.