E5 Business Solutions Trust organises Webinar on Farm Bills

TNI Bureau: E5 Business Solutions Trust has organised a virtual meeting on New Agriculture Bill: A Discussion.

Dr. Manoj Dora, an expert in the field of Circular Economy, Agriculture & Food Technology discussed about the implications of Technology in Agriculture and explained how this Bill will weaken the Traders Cartel that was exploiting the farmers while giving the farmers independence.

Chief Speaker & National Secretary of Bhartiya Kisan Sangh, Mohini Mohan Mishra insisted that while the Bill empowers the farmers to sell their produce anywhere they feel & fetch them good money, the Govt should ensure safer payment system.

This program was conducted by the Managing Trustee of the organisation Prabin Padhy. Sujata Sabat Padhy gave vote of thanks.