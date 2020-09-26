TNI Evening News Headlines – September 26, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha Govt to launch a syllabus-based educational programme on Radio ‘Radio Pathashala’ for Class I-VIII students from September 28, 2020.

👉 Odisha records 4761 Covid-19 Recoveries today including 1173 from Khordha, 411 from Cuttack and 216 from Mayurbhanj. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 170193.

👉 Bhubaneswar reports 319 new COVID-19 cases including 62 Quarantine and 257 local contact cases: taking the total positive cases to 20538 in the Capital City.

👉 353 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 Badalgiri Waterfall in Sundargarh declared restricted zone after 2 engineering students died while taking bath in the waterfall last week.

India News

👉 Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) ends 22-year-old alliance with BJP; pulls out of NDA over #FarmBills2020 .

👉 How long will India be kept out of UN’s decision-making structures: PM Modi at UNGA.

👉 Where is the UN in this joint fight against the pandemic? Where is its effective response, PM Modi questions at UNGA.

👉 Dharma Productions executive producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau soon, in connection with a drug probe.

👉 Deepika Padukone admits to WhatsApp ‘drug chats’ with manager Karishma Prakash. Phones of Deepika and Sara Ali Khan reportedly seized by NCB.

👉 Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor deny consuming drugs during NCB interrogation. Shraddha confirms Sushant Singh Rajput used to take Drugs in Vanity Van amid Shooting.

👉 NCB is expected to send report to DG in 3 days.

👉 Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s health improves, to be shifted from ICU to normal ward.

👉 India extends USD 15 million grant assistance to Sri Lanka for promoting Buddhist ties.

👉 Rail Roko agitation against Farm Bills extended till September 29.

👉 Murshidabad youth held by STF for suspected terror links.