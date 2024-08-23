DS Kutey and Ashish Singh in Deep Trouble

TNI Bureau: Senior IPS Officers DS Kutey and Ashish Singh who were penalised by the Election Commission of India (ECI) during 2024 elections, find themselves in deep trouble in the new regime.

Both the officers are posted as OSDs at Home Department – inconsequential posts. The Government has now initiated action against them as per the rules. They are accused of violating the service rules and getting involved in political activities.

Both Kutey and Ashish Singh have been directed to submit their reply to the charges within 30 days. Will they survive or get penalised? Will they get dismissed from service?

Two most powerful officers of the BJD regime are at the receiving end as they allegedly got involved in political work. Let’s see what happens next.