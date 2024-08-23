TNI Evening News Headlines – August 23, 2024

➡️Chief Minister Mohan Majhi announced guidelines for SUBHADRA yojana. Women aged 21-60 will receive Rs 10,000 annually for 5 years.
➡️Puri Jagannath Temple: All empty chests and almirahs were shifted from ‘Ratna Bhandar’.
➡️Odisha nursing staff stage protest as senior nurses are still getting salaries at par with the juniors or even less.
➡️OSRTC chief accounts officer Bijay Kumar Mangaraj in Vigilance net; half a kg of Gold ornaments, cash & multiple flats and plots detected by Vigilance during raid.
➡️7 senior Congress leaders appointed as permanent invitees in Steering Committee for Odisha.
➡️RG Kar Medical Rape & Death Case: Kolkata court allows CBI to conduct polygraph test on Sanjoy Roy, the main accused in the brutal rape and murder of a junior doctor.
➡️Calcutta High Court rejects West Bengal Government’s plea for ban on march to Secretariat.
➡️SEBI barred industrialist Anil Ambani and 24 other entities for five years for diversion of funds from Reliance Home Finance Ltd.
➡️PM Modi delivers four BHISHM (Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita and Maitri) Cubes to Ukraine for emergency medical aid during historic Kyiv visit. This is the first visit of the prime Minister of India to Ukraine.
➡️India, Ukraine agreed on a joint statement focusing on the development of a strategic partnership, bilateral trade and continued military-technical cooperation.
➡️41 tourists from Maharashtra killed as bus plunges into a gorge of the Marsyangdi river in Nepal. Nepal Army airlifts seriously injured Indian tourists to Kathmandu.
➡️Customs at IGI Airport seized 4,034 gms of Ganja/Marijuana valued at Rs. 2.01Cr from one Indian national who arrived from Bangkok.
