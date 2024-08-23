Odisha pays tibutes to Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati on his Death Anniversary

Odisha pays Rich Tributes to Hindu Sannyasi Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati who was brutally murdered by the armed miscreants on August 23, 2008 at the Jalespata Ashram in Chakapada area of Kandhamal District.

Swami Ji was an Octogenarian at that time. Four of his disciples were also murdered on the same night. His demise coincided with Janmashtami.

Known as ‘Vedanta Kesari’, Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati was fighting against Conversion, Cow Slaughter and worked for the welfare of Tribals. He also promoted Sanskrit Grammar and Vedanta Philosophy.