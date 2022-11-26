‘Drishyam 3’ may happen, hints Director

TNI Bureau: The Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Drishyam 2 by director Abhishek Pathak, which stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role, is doing extremely well at the box office and has gotten favorable reviews. The movie is a remake of a Malayalam film of the same name, which starring Mohanlal and was released in 2021. Similar to this, the first Malayalam movie in the franchise, Drishyam, which debuted in 2015, was remade for Hindi.

Drishyam 3 may happen, according to Mohanlal and the rest of the cast, who affirmed this in a recent interview with Jeethu Joseph. Even still, the script for the movie has not yet been completed. Abhishek Pathak, the director of Drishyam 2, however, immediately followed Jeethu’s claim by confirming that a third Hindi Drishyam might really be in the works.

“People are enthusiastic, therefore they are going to generate speculations about part 3 and part 4,” Pathak said in a statement to E Times. However, our first week is soon to come to an end. Part 3 will undoubtedly be requested, and that will happen, but for now, we’re just pleased to have surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark. We will consider what we will do in the following section whenever we have some downtime, but for the moment we are just appreciating all of the comments.

Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Rajat Kapoor, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, and Kamlesh Sawant are also featured in Drishyam 2. At the Indian box office, the movie made over Rs 100 crores in just its first week.