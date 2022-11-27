BJP sets focus on Jharbandh and Paikamal

TNI Bureau: BJP was way ahead of BJD in Padampur Assembly segment a fortnight ago when there was a confusion in the ruling party over candidate selection. BJD Ministers, MLAs and other leaders have been camping in the entire region to bring the party at par with BJP, which is riding high on the popularity and public outreach of Pradip Purohit.

There is hardly any sympathy for BJD candidate Barsha Singh Bariha. BJD is rather banking on booth management and has penetrated deep into focus areas.

Whether Padampur NAC or Block, BJP seems to have an advantage. BJD has penetrated into Padampur Rural and expects to give a tough fight to the saffron party there.

In Paikamal, there is a confusion and a lot depends on Congress votes. If Congress gets more votes, it will hurt BJP. If they get less, their votes will be transferred to the BJP candidate. BJP knows it and is leaving no stones unturned to get the maximum Congress votes. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar have been roped in to campaign in Paikamal.

Jharbandh, which has less farmers and more tribal votes, is being targeted by the BJP. BJD looks stronger here. However, the rally organised by BJP’s National Vice President Jay Panda and National Spokesperson Sambit Patra in Bilaspur Panchayat in Jharbandh Block got very good response.

BJP is also focusing on dividing the tribal votes in Jharbandh with ‘Barsha vs Mahendra’ conflict came into light. Mahendra Badhai, who quit his government job to join BJD, is being speculated as BJD’s 2024 MLA candidate, making Barsha and her team uncomfortable.

The last seven days will be very crucial for both parties. BJP is hopeful of getting the lead in Jharbandh and Paikamal after Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan takes charge and camps in Padampur for the last 3/4 days.

ED’s investigation into Archana Nag case, may play a signficant role in Padampur Bypoll. With ED seeking permission from the Delhi office to grill some high profile persons, there is a panic and confusion in the political circle. If there is a crackdown on some bigwigs, the tremors may be felt in Padampur too.