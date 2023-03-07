TNI Morning News Headlines – March 7, 2023

➡️Odisha Government issues letter to Collectors and SPs on prevention of “obscene” acts, dance and double-meaning songs during Jatra & melody programmes.
➡️VSSUT girl student death: Sambalpur SP B Gangadhar says “Chinmayi Sahoo died due to drowning.
➡️Khordha firecracker explosion death toll rises to 5.
➡️National People’s Party chief Conrad Sangma takes oath as the Chief Minister of Meghalaya for the second consecutive term. PM Modi attends the swearing-in ceremony.
➡️Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan swears in 12-member council of Ministers.
➡️CBI questions former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav in land-for-jobs scam case.
➡️Rs 425 cr worth drugs seized from Iranian boat off Gujarat coast.
➡️Indian-origin woman died in a small plane crash in New York area, Daughter Critical when they were on a “demonstration flight.
