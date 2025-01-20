Donald Trump Set for Historic Swearing-In as 47th President of the United States

Washington, D.C.: Donald Trump will take the oath of office today, marking his return to the presidency four years after his 2020 election defeat. Trump, now the second individual in U.S. history to reclaim the presidency after a loss, will be sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts at a scaled-back indoor ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda due to extreme cold conditions, making this the coldest Inauguration Day since 1985.

The inauguration, set to begin at 12:00 p.m. ET (10:30 p.m. IST), will feature Trump using two Bibles — his personal Bible from 1955 and the iconic Lincoln Bible. Celebrations will include a performance of America the Beautiful by country star Carrie Underwood. High-profile attendees include tech giants Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg, along with India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and French billionaire Xavier Niel. Mukesh and Nita Ambani are expected to join an exclusive candlelight dinner hosted by Trump and Vice President-elect J.D. Vance.

Trump’s Agenda and Executive Orders

Trump has pledged to sign close to 100 executive orders on his first day, many aimed at reversing policies from President Joe Biden’s administration. His bold agenda includes controversial plans to pardon January 6 rioters and implement sweeping policy reversals.

Meme Coins Steal the Spotlight

Adding a twist to the inauguration, Trump and Melania have launched meme coins on the Solana blockchain. The $TRUMP coin saw its value drop sharply after Melania introduced her own $MELANIA coin, leading to market volatility. As of Monday morning, $TRUMP rebounded to $60, while $MELANIA is trading above $12. The move has captured headlines for its unorthodox blend of politics and cryptocurrency.

Trump’s inauguration signals the beginning of a tumultuous new era, as he promises rapid action to tackle what he calls “historic crises” facing the nation. All eyes are on Washington as the world watches this unprecedented political comeback unfold.