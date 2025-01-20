TNI Evening News Headlines – January 20, 2025

➡️NEP 2020: Odisha Government fixes age limit for admissions in class 1. Age of a child for admission in Class 1 shall be 6+ years as of 1st September of that academic year.
➡️Ministry of Mines in collaboration with the Government of Odisha, is hosting the 3rd National Mines Ministers’ Conference at Konark.
➡️PM Awas Yojana survey to start from January 24 in Odisha, informed Panchayati Raj Minister Rabi Narayan Naik.
➡️BJD appoints senior MLA Pratap Keshari Deb as state returning officer to conduct party’s organisational polls.
➡️Khandagiri Mela is scheduled to commence on February 4 and continue till February 12.
➡️Cold conditions are expected to take an exit from Odisha after 48 hours: IMD.
➡️Goods train derails in Paradip, major mishap averted.
➡️Two Maoists were reportedly killed in an encounter with security personnel on Odisha-Chhattisgarh border today.
➡️RG Kar Rape & Murder Case: Additional District and Sessions Court in Kolkata’s Sealdah on Monday sentenced Sanjay Roy.
➡️Supreme Court halted trial court proceedings in a defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over alleged remarks against Union HM Amit Shah.
➡️Indian Army’s Daredevils set new world record for highest human pyramid on moving motorcycles at Kartavya Path today.
➡️Tamil Nadu: Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam chief and actor Vijay meets farmers, protesting against proposed Parandur Airport project in Kanchipuram.
➡️A 24-year-old woman sentenced to death by a court in Kerala for murdering her boyfriend.
➡️Saif Ali Khan’s attacker Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad was a national-level wrestler, police sources reveals.
➡️India would be a $10 trillion economy soon: WEF President Borge Brende.
➡️IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant appointed as captain of Lucknow Super Giants.
➡️US Vice President-elect JD Vance along with his wife, Usha Chilukuri Vance received by outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Craig Emhoff, at the White House.
➡️US Capitol Rotunda building is all decked up to witness President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.
