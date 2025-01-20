Donald Trump Sworn In as 47th U.S. President, Marks Unprecedented Political Return

Washington, D.C. : Donald J. Trump officially took the oath of office on Monday, becoming the 47th President of the United States in a historic comeback, reclaiming the presidency four years after his defeat in 2020. The ceremony, held indoors at the Capitol Rotunda due to frigid temperatures, symbolized a remarkable return for Trump, making him only the second president in American history to be re-elected after losing a previous bid.

Trump’s swearing-in was notable for its use of Abraham Lincoln’s Bible, an artifact rich with historical significance, last used by Lincoln in 1861. Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath as the Republican leader pledged to lead with strength and urgency in addressing national crises.

The inauguration was attended by global dignitaries, including Argentine President Javier Milei and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Former U.S. Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Joe Biden were also present, reflecting the gravity of the event. Among the high-profile business leaders in attendance were Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Google’s Sundar Pichai, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and Apple’s Tim Cook.

First Actions in Office

Immediately after the ceremony, Trump’s team indicated a flurry of executive orders would follow. The first major order is expected to delay enforcement of the TikTok ban, signaling a shift in his earlier stance on the platform. Additionally, Trump aims to issue a controversial directive recognizing only two genders in federal policies and reshape U.S. immigration laws. Proposals to end asylum access, deploy military forces to the southern border, and eliminate birthright citizenship are among the most sweeping changes anticipated, according to sources familiar with his plans.

The Capitol Rotunda, where Trump took the oath, carries its own symbolic weight, having been the site of a violent insurrection on January 6, 2021, by his supporters. His return to power is seen by many as a moment of profound political and social reckoning, with sharp divisions in public sentiment about his presidency and policies.

Trump’s second term promises to be one of bold moves and immediate action, with the new administration signaling its intent to reshape American governance and policy on a dramatic scale from Day 1.