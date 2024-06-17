TNI Evening News Headlines – June 17, 2024

➡️Odisha Government authorises district Collectors to take call on re-opening of schools as per the weather condition in view of prevailing heatwave; order will remain in force till June 20. School timing will be 6.30am to 10.30am.
➡️4 killed, 2 critically injured in road mishap near Lacchipur village on the Khariar-Bhawanipatna State Highway in Nuapada district.
➡️Three-tier security arrangement made in Odisha Assembly as newly elected MLAs to take oath on June 18 and 19.
➡️Rain lashes parts of Bhubaneswar; IMD issues thunderstorm with lightning at one or two places over some districts of Odisha.
➡️Farmers will get the 17th installment amount under PM-KISAN scheme tomorrow.
➡️15 dead, 60 injured as goods train rams into Kanchanjunga Express in West Bengal.
➡️Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of those who lost their lives in the Kanchanjungha Express train accident in West Bengal, Rs 2.5 Lakh towards grievous and Rs 50,000 for minor injuries.
➡️19 trains cancelled, 9 trains diverted after Kanchanjunga Express collision in Bengal.
➡️Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw meets people who were injured in Kanchanjunga Express accident at a hospital in Darjeeling.
➡️Six dead, 1,500 tourists stranded as landslides, rain wreak havoc in Sikkim.
➡️Mumbai: A hospital situated in Mira Road receives a bomb threat through email.
➡️National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval and US NSA Jake Sullivan attend the annual meeting of the initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) in New Delhi.
➡️North Korean media says Russian President Putin will visit North Korea on June 18-19.
