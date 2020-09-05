Bhubaneswar reports 409 COVID-19 cases Today

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported single-day spike of 409 COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 12812.

👉 Out of the 409 new cases, 11 cases from CS PUR, BDA Colony, 10 cases from VSS Nagar and 8 cases each from Kela Basti and CS Pur, District Centre have tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 12 Media staff, 18 Bank staff, 6 Government staff, 6 employees of Government Hospital, 5 employees of Private Hospital and 5 cases from Doordarshan Colony were tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 As many as 344 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 13 cases from Unit-II & Unit-III have recovered from the disease.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (September 5):

👉 Total +Ve Cases –12812

👉 Active Cases-4886

👉 Recovered Cases –7867

👉 Deceased – 47