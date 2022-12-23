Dharmendra seeks Special Package for Tourism Development in Koraput

TNI Bureau: Union Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has written a letter to Union Culture and Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy to approve a special package for the development of the tourism sector in Koraput district, an area of ​​immense potential.

In the letter, he mentioned about how the tourism sector was particularly affected due to the nationwide lockdown during the Covid epidemic. It is necessary to make massive growth in this sector. Under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism under “Dekho Apna Desh” is taking various steps to develop tourist destinations to attract tourists from the country and abroad.

Koraput district has many potentials in the field of tourism. With good rail connectivity to the district, the Koraput-Rayagada railway has state-of-the-art facilities.

Similarly, to attract tourists in Koraput, Jeyore has historical places with Sri Jagannath Temple, Dumduma Falls, boating in Kolab Dam, camping in Deomali Hills.

A few years ago, the Koraput area was affected by the Cyclone Hudhud. If a special package is approved for Koraput region, the number of tourists will increase along with the recovery of tourism in the region. This will strengthen the economy in local and remote areas.