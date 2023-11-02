Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand under ED scanner, raid on at 9 places linked to him

TNI Bureau: Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand is under the scanner as the Enforcement Directorate as the agency is conducting raids at nine premises linked to him.

According to sources, the anti-corruption agency is conducting the raids as part of a money laundering investigation.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The ED teams, escorted by a team of the CRPF, are conducting the searches at the 57-year-old Minister’s premises in the Civil Lines area and a few other locations.

Raaj Kumar Anand, who is an MLA from Patel Nagar, holds the social welfare and SC/ST welfare profile among others in the CM Arvind Kejriwal-led government.