Deep Depression to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm on May 8

By Sagar Satapathy
Deep Depression Cyclone Odisha
PC: Met, Bhubaneswar
139

Insight Bureau: The Deep Depression formed over the Andaman Sea, will be intensified into a Cyclonic Storm on Sunday Morning.

By evening on May 8, it will become a Severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 90 to 100 km/hour, gusting to 110 km/hour.

The maximum wind speed of 105-115 km/hour, gusting to 125 km/hour may be recorded.

Related Posts

Evening News Insight – May 7, 2022

Fresh Arrest Warrant issued against Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

While approaching the Odisha-Andhra coast on May 10, the Severe Cyclonic Storm may have a wind speed of 90-100 km/hour, gusting to 110 km/hour.

It will weaken further on May 11 and turn into a Cyclonic Storm with very less impact and then become a deep depression.

While there will be heavy rains in Coastal Odisha districts, the Cyclone is unlikely to cause any heavy damage.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.