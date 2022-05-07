Deep Depression to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm on May 8

Insight Bureau: The Deep Depression formed over the Andaman Sea, will be intensified into a Cyclonic Storm on Sunday Morning.

By evening on May 8, it will become a Severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 90 to 100 km/hour, gusting to 110 km/hour.

The maximum wind speed of 105-115 km/hour, gusting to 125 km/hour may be recorded.

While approaching the Odisha-Andhra coast on May 10, the Severe Cyclonic Storm may have a wind speed of 90-100 km/hour, gusting to 110 km/hour.

It will weaken further on May 11 and turn into a Cyclonic Storm with very less impact and then become a deep depression.

While there will be heavy rains in Coastal Odisha districts, the Cyclone is unlikely to cause any heavy damage.