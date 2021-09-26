Cyclone Gulab may not have big impact on Odisha

Insight Bureau: As per the latest information, Cyclone Gulab, which has started its landfall in the Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh, may not have any big impact on Odisha. No heavy rains or strong winds have been reported from any Odisha districts yet.

The landfall process may continue till 9:30 PM tonight. The Eye of the Storm may pass over Malkangiri tonight. Heavy rains are likely in Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput, Rayagada and Malkangiri districts till 7 AM in the morning of September 27.

However, people in the affected districts are reluctant to be evacuated as there is no rain or strong wind yet. Only 16,000 people have been evacuated so far. The District Administrations in all 7 districts – Ganjam, Koraput, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Gajapati and Kandhamal are on high alert and keeping a close watch on the situation.