‘Cyclone Asani’ weakens into a Cyclonic Storm

By Sagar Satapathy
Cyclone Asani Weakens
Insight Bureau: The Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Asani’ formed over the westcentral Bay of Bengal, has weakened into a Cyclonic Storm this morning.

It moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph during the past 6 hours. It will cross the Kakinada Coast in Andhra Pradesh later.

Meanwhile, 12 additional teams of fire services personnel sent to five districts – Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri. 4 senior fire services officers given responsibilities of these districts.

