Cyclone Asani: Rainfall Alert for Odisha

Insight Bureau: The Cyclonic Storm ‘Asani’ over the Southeast Bay of Bengal, is moving northwestwards with a speed of 14 kmph and lay centred at 880 km South-southeast of Puri, Odisha.

It intensified into a Severe Cyclonic Storm tonight and continues to move northwestwards. By 10th May evening, it will reach Westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha Coasts. Thereafter, it is very likely to recurve north-northeastwards and move towards Northwest of Bay of Bengal off Odisha Coast.

The maximum wind speed of 105-115 km/hour, gusting to 125 km/hour may be recorded on 9th May. While approaching the Odisha-Andhra coast on May 10, the Severe Cyclonic Storm may have a wind speed of 90-100 km/hour, gusting to 110 km/hour.

Rainfall Alert for Odisha:

➡️ 10th May: Light to moderate rainfall from 10th evening at many places over the Coastal Odisha districts and Heavy Rainfall (7-11 cm) at one or two places in Gajapati, Ganjam and Puri.

➡️ 11th May: Light to moderate rainfall at many places over the Coastal Odisha districts and Heavy Rainfall (7-11 cm) at one or two places in Khordha, Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Cuttack.

➡️ 11th May: Ligt to moderate rainfall at many places over the Coastal Odisha districts and Heavy Rainfall (7-11 cm) at one or two places in Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore.

Wind Speed:

Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph predicted off the Odisha Coast on 11th and 12th May, 2022.