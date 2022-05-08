Noted Odia Culture Expert Rajat Kar passes away

Insight Bureau: Noted commentator and Odia author Padma Shri Rajat Kumar Kar breathed his last at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. He was 88.

He was widely recognised around the World as the oldest and longest commentator of the Ratha Jatra of Lord Jagannath in both radio/television since 1958.

He received a number of prestigious awards for his contribution to the field of literature and education.

Kar was awarded Padma Shri in 2021 from President Ram Nath Kovind for his contribution to revival of the dying art of Pala, in literature and education field.