Morning News Insight – May 09, 2022

By Sagarika Satapathy
➡️ Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Asani’ over Bay of Bengal is likely to weaken after May 10 during the subsequent 48 hours.
 
➡️ Light to moderate rainfall at a few places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over coastal Odisha from May 10 to 12.
 
➡️ Cyclone Asani likely to affect 9 Odisha districts (Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khordha, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore) from tomorrow.
 
➡️ Asani intensifies into severe cyclonic storm, lies about 680 km off Puri.
 
➡️ Petrol price stands at Rs 112.68 per litre in Bhubaneswar today while diesel is sold at Rs 102.35 a litre.
 
➡️ Indian Grand Prix 3, 4 to be held in Bhubaneswar on May 21 and 24 respectively.
 
➡️ Kuchinda Additional Tahasildar sent to jail till May 21; she was arrested by Vigilance while accepting Rs 1.2 lakh bribe.
➡️ Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia & Justice Jamshed Burjor Pardiwala today took oath as Supreme Court judges.
 
➡️ India reports 3,207 fresh cases, 3,410 recoveries and 29 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 20,403.

 

➡️ National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducts raids at several locations in Mumbai against Pakistan-based gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s associates and hawala operators.

 
➡️ About 70% of the world’s spices come from India.
 
➡️ US first lady Jill Biden meets Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska on surprise visit on Sunday.
 
➡️ IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings thrash Delhi Capitals by 91 runs.

 

➡️ Veteran Korean actor Kang Soo-yeon passes away at 55.

