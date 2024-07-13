Cuttack Pvt Hospital Fire Mishap: Odisha CM orders High-Level Probe

TNI Bureau: Expressing serious concern over the fire mishap at a private nursing home in Cuttack, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi ordered a high-level probe into the fire mishap.

The CM announced that the State Government will bear the treatment expenses of the patients.

A fire broke out on the third floor of the Radha Raman private nursing home near Purighat Police Station in Cuttack on Saturday.

All patients were evacuated safely and shifted to other health facilities.

Nine critical patients who were being treated at the hospital were shifted to SCB Medical College & Hospital while the newborns were rescued and shifted to Sishu Bhawan.