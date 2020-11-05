TNI Morning News Headlines – November 5, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha Crime Reporter Prabir Pradhan passes away due to COVID-19.

👉 Odisha reports single-day spike of 1385 Covid-19 cases including 798 quarantine and 587 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 297274 including 282073 recoveries & 13770 active cases.

👉 Khordha reported 175 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Cuttack (120), Sundargarh (104), Balangir (89) and Balasore (78) and Angul (76).

👉 Odisha reports 14 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including 3 each from Khordha and Mayurbhanj, 2 from Cuttack and Sundargarh. Toll mounts to 1378.

👉 50,780 samples tested on November 4.

👉 Deadline for submission of Life certificate of pensioners extended till May 2021 amid Covid-19 pandemic.

👉 Odisha likely to face 2nd wave of Covid19 Pandemic in December: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik.

👉 Noted singer Bhikari Mohammad of Nayagarh district passes away. He was 71.

👉 Kandhamal imposes ban on visiting Picnic, Tourist Spots.

👉 Odisha Mo Parivar extends support to bereaved family of Odia Worker died in Gurugram.

👉 Odisha CM directs Covid observers to enforce ban on firecrackers.1

India News

👉 Death toll jumps to 12 in Ahmedabad godown fire.

👉 Arnab Goswami, 2 others sent to 14-day judicial custody in 2018 suicide abetment case.

👉 The second batch of 3 Rafale aircraft arrived in India at 8:14 pm on 4 November after flying non-stop from France: Indian Air Force.

👉 India reports 50,209 new COVID-19 cases & 704 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 Total case tally stands at 83,64,086 including 5,27,962 active cases, 77,11,809 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,24,315 deaths.

👉 Total 11,42,08,384 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 3rd November. Of these, 12,09,425 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

👉 Delhi reports 6,842 new cases and 51 deaths yesterday.

👉 Movie theatres reopened in Mumbai after months of lockdown.

👉 Geological structure that triggers large concentration of micro and moderate earthquake near Kumaon Himalaya unearthed.

👉 India’s COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 92% with 76,56,478 cured cases. Active cases stands at 6.42%.

👉 Madhya Pradesh: UNESCO declares Panna Tiger Reserve a biosphere reserve.

👉 West Bengal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Kolkata for a 2-day visit to the State.

👉 Former Karnataka Minister and Congress leader Vinay Kulkarni taken into custody in 2016 murder case.

👉 Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: The Supreme Court expresses unhappy over pending pardon plea of convicts.

👉 Four of a family committed suicide at Kouluru village in Andhra Pradesh by throwing themselves under a goods train.

👉 Aditya Narayan-Shweta Agarwal wedding festivities begin; roka ceremony held yesterday.

World News

👉 US Elections 2020: President candidate Joe Biden races ahead of Donald Trump. Counting underway in America.

👉 Velocity beat Supernovas by five wickets in the opening match of the Women’s T20 Challenge in Sharjah.