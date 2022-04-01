Covid Curbs: List of States where Face Mask not mandatory

Insight Bureau: Last week, the Centre announced that all containment measures will end on March 31 amid a decline in Covid 19 cases. But wearing of face mask and maintaining social distancing were advised.

Maharashtra, Delhi, Telangana, West Bengal have announced complete relaxation of the Covid 19 norms starting from April in view of the steady decline in the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

While Mask is not mandatory in Delhi, Maharashtra, Telangana, the West Bengal Government has lifted all restrictions imposed because of the pandemic but said the mask mandate will continue.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra has withdrawn its mandatory mask rule starting from April 2. While the State Government advised the people to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, wearing a mask is not mandatory but has been made optional.

Delhi

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) decided on Thursday that there will be no fine now for not wearing face masks at public places.

Telangana

The Telangana Government also made it optional for citizens to wear masks, except for those aged above 60 years, those with comorbidities and pregnant women.