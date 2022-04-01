Senior BJP Leader Jayaram Pangi quits Party

Pangi is a popular tribal leader who has been elected as MLA four times and has also served as a Minister.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Senior BJP Leader Jayaram Pangi quits Party
Insight Bureau:  Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Koraput MP Jayaram Pangi resigned from the party today.

As per report Pangi resigned from the party to strengthen Dandakaranya Paravatmala Bikash Parishad,
which is spearheading the movement seeking Union Territory status to Dandakaranya Parbatmala province, comprising regions of undivided Koraput and border areas of Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh.

He announced his resignation from the Party while attending the Utkala Dibasa celebrations at Kotia in Koraput district.

Pangi is a popular tribal leader who has been elected as MLA four times and has also served as a Minister.

