Sensex jumps 708 pts, Nifty settles at 17,670 in closing bell

Insight Bureau: Sensex jumped to 708.18 points to end at 59,276.69 with Nifty touched 205.70 points to reach at 17,670.45 in the closing bell on Friday.

Both the indices had opened on a flat note with some positive bias and later inched higher as the session progressed.

The top contributors to the BSE benchmark were HDFC twins – HDFC Bank and Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), along with Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, NTPC, PowerGrid Corporation of India and IndusInd Bank.

On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Titan Company, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Infosys were the top losers on Friday.