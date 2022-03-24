Covid Analysis – March 24, 2022

Insight Bureau: India has reported 1938 new Covid cases and 67 deaths in the last 24 hours. Kerala accounted for 702 new cases and 61 deaths out of which, 53 are backlogs. Odisha reported only 38 fresh cases of Covid-19.

🔸India reports 1938 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 67 deaths in the last 24 hours. Daily TPR – 0.29%. Active Cases – 22,427.

🔸702 new Covid cases & 61 deaths (53 backlogs) reported from Kerala.

🔸Odisha reports 38 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours. Samples Tested – 41,174. Daily TPR – 0.09%. Active Cases – 476.

🔸New Covid Cases (Top 3 Districts) – Gajapati (8), Khordha (6), Jajpur (6).