Morning News Insight – March 24, 2022

🔹Voting begins for 106 ULBs and 3 Municipal Corporations in Odisha. The 106 ULBs include 47 Municipalities and 49 NACs.

🔹India abstained in UNSC on a vote on a draft resolution by Russia on humanitarian situation in Ukraine. Russia and China voted in favour while 13 countries abstained.

🔹West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to visit Rampurhat village in Birbhum district where 8 people, mostly women and kids, were burnt to death following the murder of a TMC panchayat leader.

🔹Madeleine Albright, first female US Secretary of State, dies at the age of 84.

🔹Brent Crude Oil Price rises to $122 per barrel.

🔹Sweden will send a further 5,000 anti-tank weapons to Ukraine.

🔹UK to send 6,000 new missiles as military aid to Ukraine.

🔹 Germany to send 2,000 more anti-tank weapons to Ukraine.

🔹After international backlash, Renault stopped its operations in Russia.

🔹Russia has decided to demand payment in Rubles for natural gas purchases from ‘unfriendly countries’.

🔹Russia reportedly imposed restrictions on Google News, accusing it of spreading fake news on Ukraine War.