Covid-19 Recoveries in Odisha top 80,000 Mark; 3484 Recovers today

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported single-day recovery of 3484 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 80770. With this the total number of COVID-19 recovery in the State crossed 80,000 marks.

A record number of 890 more Coronavirus patients have recovered in Khordha today followed by Jajpur (314), Rayagada (302), Ganjam (253), Kendrapara (162) and Cuttack (143).

While Odisha has so far reported 106561 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 28719.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Covid-19 Recoveries in Odisha – September 1

➡️3484 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on September 1.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 80770.

➡️ New Recoveries – Khordha (890), Jajpur (314), Rayagada (302), Ganjam (253), Kendrapara (162), Cuttack (143), Mayurbhanj (131), Koraput (130), Nayagarh (126), Balesore (105), Malkangiri (87), Sundargarh (86), Sambalpur (84), Puri (82), Bhadrak (63), Jagatsinghpur (62), Jharsuguda (59), Bargarh (57), Bolangir (54), Kandhamal (52), Anugul (51), Keonjhar (46), Sonepur (35), Nabarangpur (25), Dhenkanal (23), Gajapati (23), Kalahandi (16), Boudh (12), Deogarh (7) and Nuapada (4).