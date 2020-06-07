Corona Updates – Odisha & India (June 7, 2020)

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported 75 new COVID19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the State to to 2856. Out of which 72 were reported from quarantine centres while 3 are local contact cases.

Odisha’s COVID-19 toll mounted to 9 as a 55 year old male patient of Ganjam, who had tested positive for Covid, has passed away, while under treatment in hospital. He was suffering from Tuberculosis and other comorbidities.

2 Doctors of Rourkela Govt Hospital (RGH) & 6 inmates of Rourkela Special Jail tested+Ve for COVID-19 in Sundargarh .

Similarly, India reported 287 deaths, 9,971 confirmed cases within 24 hours, taking total tally to 2,46,628.

India now is ranked fifth in the world in terms of coronavirus cases, crossing the COVID-19 tally of Spain.