Corona Update (Morning News) – March 23, 2020

* Mo Bus Services will be available for Passengers coming from Train or Plane from outside Bhubaneswar & those who need medical care.

* Odisha Corona Update at 7 PM on March 22, 2020. Samples Tested – 85, Negative– 83, Positive– 2.

* Milk Mantra expands free home delivery of Milk, Dahi & Paneer in Bhubaneswar.

* Odisha suspends inter-state bus services from today amid lockdown.

* Nabarangpur District Administration imposes restrictions in Nabarangpur & Umerkote Municipality areas till March 29 to prevent spread of #CoronavirusPandemic.

* Total number of positive Coronavirus cases in the country is 415. Death Toll rises to 8 with death of 68-year-old Phillipines National in Mumbai.

* PM Modi appeals to all citizens of the country to take the lockdown, imposed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus disease, seriously.

* All the States have been asked to strictly enforce the lockdown; legal action will be taken against violators.

* 68-year-old man from Philippines, who tested positive for coronavirus earlier but recovered, dies in Mumbai.

* The total number of positive Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rises to 89.

* Indian Railways has cancelled all passenger trains till March 31, in view of Coronavirus.

*Delhi High Court suspends breath analyser test for air traffic controllers till March 27 in view of COVID-19 outbreak.

* Italy registers 59,138 coronavirus cases, death case rises to 5,476.

* Rupee falls below 76 level against US dollar amid coronavirus scare.