Corona Update (Evening) – March 22, 2020

πŸ‘‰ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik expresses his gratitude to the #CoronaWarriors who work tirelessly to provide essential services during #CoronaVirusPandemic . He clapped and beat the gong.

πŸ‘‰ Top Bureaucrats of #Odisha including Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy and 5T Secretary VK Pandian take the lead to thank the #CoronaWarriors who work round the clock to provide essential services while #IndiaFightsCorona .

πŸ‘‰ ‘Janta Curfew’ receives overwhelming response across Odisha. All villages, towns and cities wear a deserted look.

πŸ‘‰ 3,474 persons of #Odisha who have travelled abroad have registered themselves so far.

πŸ‘‰ Another foreign rerturnee from Sailashree Vihar, Bhubaneswar booked for violating home quarantine norms. One more person booked in Sambalpur.

πŸ‘‰ 76 samples tested; 2 positive and remaining others negative. 28 are still in hospital isolation.

πŸ‘‰ Inter-State bus services suspended in #Odisha. No inter-state buses to and from Odisha till 31st March, 2020.

πŸ‘‰ In the list of 75 Districts across the country, only Khurda district from #Odisha is advised to be placed under lockdown by Centre. However, the State Govt has already taken strong and effective proactive measures to put 5 Districts & 9 Towns under ‘Near Total’ #lockdown .

πŸ‘‰ FIR registered against a person at Purighat Police Station in Cuttack for violating #HomeQuarantine .

πŸ‘‰ People across India come out on their balconies, terraces and lawns to clap, cling utensils and ring bells to express their gratitude to those providing essential services amid #CoronavirusPandemic .

πŸ‘‰ Centre asks State Governments to declare #lockdown in 75 Districts that reported #Covid_19 positive cases.

πŸ‘‰ Delhi Metro Rail services shut till 31st March, 2020 to fight #CoronavirusPandemic .

πŸ‘‰Β Active #CoronaVirus case in India rises to 360. Total cases – 391. Deaths – 7. 3 deaths today – Mumbai (Maharashtra), Patna (Bihar) and Gujarat.Β

πŸ‘‰ Section 144 of CrPC to be imposed in #Delhi with effect from 9 PM on March 22 to 12 Midnight of March 31 in view of #CoronaVirusOutbreak .

πŸ‘‰ Vedanta Group pledges Rs 100 crore to fight #CoronavirusPandemic .

πŸ‘‰ Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces #lockdown in #Delhi from 6 AM on March 23 till March 31 in view of #CoronaVirusOutbreak . Essential Services will be available. Ban on public transport, private vehicles. Only 25% of DTC buses will ply to help people opting for essential services.

πŸ‘‰ Delhi Airport to remain operational for domestic flights as Centre overrules Delhi Government’s decision to impose a ban on domestic flights.

πŸ‘‰ Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy announced lockdown in the State till 31st March.

πŸ‘‰ Lockdown in urban areas of Chhattisgarh till 31st March.

πŸ‘‰ Lockdown in Kolkata till 31st March.

πŸ‘‰ Goa announces lockdown till 25th Midnight.

πŸ‘‰ #Bihar Govt announces #lockdown in the State till 31st March in view of #CoronaVirusPandemic.

πŸ‘‰ Indian Air Force reduces manpower in IAF Headquarters by almost 50% in view of the #CoronavirusPandemic. The number of officers would also be reduced by 25-30%.

πŸ‘‰ Out of 27 #Covid_19 positive cases in #Delhi , 6 fall under the category of local transmission. 21 had come from foreign countries.

πŸ‘‰ Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao declares lockdown in the State till 31st March to fight Corona Virus.

πŸ‘‰ Lockdown will be imposed in 7 districts of Haryana β€” Faridabad, Gurugram, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Sonipat, Panipat and Panchkula, till March 31.

πŸ‘‰ Restrictions to be imposed in territorial jurisdiction of the districts of Bangalore Urban, Bangalore Rural, Kalaburagi, Chikkaballapur, Mysuru, Madikeri, Dharwad, Mangaluru & Belagavi from March 23 till April 1.

πŸ‘‰ IIT Delhi Researchers have developed a method to detect #COVID19 which can significantly reduce the test cost making it affordable; National Institute of Virology, Pune is in the process of validating this test on clinical samples.

πŸ‘‰ Global CoronaVirus Death Toll crosses 13,000.