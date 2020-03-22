Corona Update (Evening) – March 22, 2020

👉 Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik expresses his gratitude to the #CoronaWarriors who work tirelessly to provide essential services during #CoronaVirusPandemic . He clapped and beat the gong.

👉 Top Bureaucrats of #Odisha including Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy and 5T Secretary VK Pandian take the lead to thank the #CoronaWarriors who work round the clock to provide essential services while #IndiaFightsCorona .

👉 ‘Janta Curfew’ receives overwhelming response across Odisha. All villages, towns and cities wear a deserted look.

👉 3,474 persons of #Odisha who have travelled abroad have registered themselves so far.

👉 Another foreign rerturnee from Sailashree Vihar, Bhubaneswar booked for violating home quarantine norms. One more person booked in Sambalpur.

👉 76 samples tested; 2 positive and remaining others negative. 28 are still in hospital isolation.

👉 Inter-State bus services suspended in #Odisha. No inter-state buses to and from Odisha till 31st March, 2020.

👉 In the list of 75 Districts across the country, only Khurda district from #Odisha is advised to be placed under lockdown by Centre. However, the State Govt has already taken strong and effective proactive measures to put 5 Districts & 9 Towns under ‘Near Total’ #lockdown .

👉 FIR registered against a person at Purighat Police Station in Cuttack for violating #HomeQuarantine .

👉 People across India come out on their balconies, terraces and lawns to clap, cling utensils and ring bells to express their gratitude to those providing essential services amid #CoronavirusPandemic .

👉 Centre asks State Governments to declare #lockdown in 75 Districts that reported #Covid_19 positive cases.

👉 Delhi Metro Rail services shut till 31st March, 2020 to fight #CoronavirusPandemic .

👉 Active #CoronaVirus case in India rises to 360. Total cases – 391. Deaths – 7. 3 deaths today – Mumbai (Maharashtra), Patna (Bihar) and Gujarat.

👉 Section 144 of CrPC to be imposed in #Delhi with effect from 9 PM on March 22 to 12 Midnight of March 31 in view of #CoronaVirusOutbreak .

👉 Vedanta Group pledges Rs 100 crore to fight #CoronavirusPandemic .

👉 Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces #lockdown in #Delhi from 6 AM on March 23 till March 31 in view of #CoronaVirusOutbreak . Essential Services will be available. Ban on public transport, private vehicles. Only 25% of DTC buses will ply to help people opting for essential services.

👉 Delhi Airport to remain operational for domestic flights as Centre overrules Delhi Government’s decision to impose a ban on domestic flights.

👉 Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy announced lockdown in the State till 31st March.

👉 Lockdown in urban areas of Chhattisgarh till 31st March.

👉 Lockdown in Kolkata till 31st March.

👉 Goa announces lockdown till 25th Midnight.

👉 #Bihar Govt announces #lockdown in the State till 31st March in view of #CoronaVirusPandemic.

👉 Indian Air Force reduces manpower in IAF Headquarters by almost 50% in view of the #CoronavirusPandemic. The number of officers would also be reduced by 25-30%.

👉 Out of 27 #Covid_19 positive cases in #Delhi , 6 fall under the category of local transmission. 21 had come from foreign countries.

👉 Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao declares lockdown in the State till 31st March to fight Corona Virus.

👉 Lockdown will be imposed in 7 districts of Haryana — Faridabad, Gurugram, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Sonipat, Panipat and Panchkula, till March 31.

👉 Restrictions to be imposed in territorial jurisdiction of the districts of Bangalore Urban, Bangalore Rural, Kalaburagi, Chikkaballapur, Mysuru, Madikeri, Dharwad, Mangaluru & Belagavi from March 23 till April 1.

👉 IIT Delhi Researchers have developed a method to detect #COVID19 which can significantly reduce the test cost making it affordable; National Institute of Virology, Pune is in the process of validating this test on clinical samples.

👉 Global CoronaVirus Death Toll crosses 13,000.