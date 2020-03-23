100-Word Edit: Ostracization of Air India Crew Unacceptable

The Nation clapped, clanged metals and utensils, rang bells & blew conches to express gratitude to the #CoronaWarriors.

Let’s not forget that these Air India crew too put their lives at risk to bring back our own from abroad. Whether elderly people or students, all returned home safely because of their efforts. These warriors deserve all kind of applause.

However, reports of ostracization of Air India crew are very disturbing and highly condemnable.

It’s our collective responsibility to step in and show solidarity with these heroes. Strong action should be taken against people behind this ostracization. Hope good sense prevails.