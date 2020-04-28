Corona Update (Evening News) – April 28, 2020

* Orissa High Court decides to suspend ensuing summer vacation of courts this year.

* One more COVID19 Patient in Bhubaneswar recovers; number of recovered cases in Odisha rises to 38.

* Out of 46 COVID19 Patients in Bhubaneswar, 26 have recovered so far.

* Bhadrak admin to deploy drone over contaminant zones for surveillance.

* 26,687 samples were tested in Odisha by April 27 midnight: Odisha Health Department.

* An artist from Bhubaneswar transforms his two-wheeler into a COVID19 replica to spread awareness.

* 1594 new cases and 51 deaths in last 24 hours; India’s total number of Coronavirus positive cases rises to 29,974 (including 22010 active cases, 7027 cured/discharged/migrated and 937 deaths): Health Ministry.

* Total number of COVID19 positive cases in Madhya Pradesh is now 2,387.

* Govt announces 10.99% increase in annual central allocation of cooking cost under MDM Scheme to Rs. 8100 Crore from Rs 7,300 crore.

* HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal asks States to start the process of evaluation of CBSE board exam papers.

* Mumbai: Total positive cases in Dharavi area stand at 330 & death toll rises to 18.

* In the last 24 hours, 226 COVID 19 positive cases reported in Gujarat, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 3774.

* CRPF jawan who had tested positive for Coronavirus and was admitted to a hospital in Delhi has passed away.

* Jaishankar attends BRICS FMs’ meet on coronavirus via video conferencing.

* 392 flights operated under Lifeline Udan by Air India, Alliance Air, IAF and private carriers transport essential medical cargo to remote parts of the country to support India’s war against COVID-19.

* Total death due to COVID19 till today stands at 22; number of confirmed cases climbs to 663: Chief Secretary, West Bengal.

* 121 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Tamil Nadu today; total positive cases in the state mounts to 2,058. Of the 2,058 positive cases, 1,392 are male and 666 are female patients.

* Total positive cases in J&K stands at 565; total positive cases in Kerala rises to 485.

* Rajasthan: Election process in Municipal Corporations of Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota have been postponed till the end of August.

* Uttarakhand: Kedarnath Temple will open tomorrow. ‘Darshan’ for the devotees will not be allowed at the temple as of now.

* Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri directs officials to prepare post-lockdown SOPs for govt’s urban missions, including PMAY.