English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

Corona Scare: Govt Offices in Ganjam Dist closed for Citizens for 10 Days

By Sagarika Satapathy
110

TNI Bureau: All Government offices of the Ganjam district have been closed for citizens for the next 10 days, starting from today after senior officers got infected by the novel coronavirus.

Ganjam district reported 76 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally to 1031 & 8 deaths.

Related Posts

Odisha reports 282 new COVID+Ve Cases; Maximum from Ganjam…

West Bengal TMC MLA Tamonash Ghosh dies of COVID-19

Of the total 76 cases, 14 are corona warriors. Yesterday 6 more corona warriors tested positive for covid-19.

Sagarika Satapathy
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!