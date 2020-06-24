Corona Scare: Govt Offices in Ganjam Dist closed for Citizens for 10 Days

TNI Bureau: All Government offices of the Ganjam district have been closed for citizens for the next 10 days, starting from today after senior officers got infected by the novel coronavirus.

Ganjam district reported 76 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally to 1031 & 8 deaths.

Of the total 76 cases, 14 are corona warriors. Yesterday 6 more corona warriors tested positive for covid-19.