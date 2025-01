Complete list of winners of National Sports Awards; 4 to get Khel Ratna Award

TNI Bureau: The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports has revealed the recipients of the 2024 National Sports Awards.

Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker and chess world champion D Gukesh are among four athletes to get Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award.

The awardees will receive their awards from the President of India Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on 17th January, 2025 (Friday).

The Sports Ministry has also revealed a list of 32 athletes who will be honoured with the Arjuna awards including 17 para-athletes, Dronacharya Award, Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy 2024.

Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2024

1. Gukesh D (Chess)

2. Harmanpreet Singh (Hockey)

3. Praveen Kumar Para (Athletics)

4. Manu Bhakar (Shooting)

Arjuna Awards for outstanding performance in Sports and Games 2024:

1. Jyothi Yarraji (Athletics)

2. Annu Rani (Athletics)

3. Nitu (Boxing)

4. Saweety (Boxing)

5. Vantika Agrawal (Chess)

6. Salima Tete (Hockey)

7. Abhishek (Hockey)

8. Sanjay (Hockey)

9. Jarmanpreet Singh (Hockey)

10. Sukhjeet Singh (Hockey)

11. Rakesh Kumar (Para-Archery)

12. Preeti Pal (Para-Athletics)

13. Jeevanji Deepthi (Para-Athletics)

14. Ajeet Singh (Para-Athletics)

15. Sachin Sarjerao Khilari (Para-Athletics)

16. Dharambir (Para-Athletics)

17. Pranav Soorma (Para-Athletics)

18. H Hokato Sema (Para-Athletics)

19. Simran (Para-Athletics)

20. Navdeep (Para-Athletics)

21. Nitesh Kumar (Para-Badminton)

22. Thulasimathi Murugesan (Para-Badminton)

23. Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan (Para-Badminton)

24. Manisha Ramadass (Para-Badminton)

25. Kapil Parmar (Para-Judo)

26. Mona Agarwal (Para-Shooting)

27. Rubina Francis (Para-Shooting)

28. Swapnil Suresh Kusale (Shooting)

29. Sarabjot Singh (Shooting)

30. Abhay Singh (Squash)

31. Sajan Prakash (Swimming)

32. Aman (Wrestling)

Arjuna Awards (Lifetime)

1. Sucha Singh (Athletics)

2. Murlikant Rajaram Petkar (Para-Swimming)

Dronacharya Award for outstanding coaches in Sports and Games 2024:

1 Subhash Rana (Para-Shooting)

2. Deepali Deshpande (Shooting)

3. Sandeep Sangwan (Hockey)

Lifetime Category:

1. S Muralidharan (Badminton)

2. Armando Agnelo Colaco (Football)

Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar:

Physical Education Foundation of India

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy 2024:

1. Chandigarh University (Overall winner University)

2. Lovely Professional University, (PB) 1st runner up University

3. Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, 2nd runner up University