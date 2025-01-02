Closing bell: Equities back on track; end in green

Indian equities carried on the winning steak for the second consecutive session on Thursday (January 2), with the Sensex closing 1,436 points higher at 79,944 and the Nifty by 446 points to 24,189. Both indices gained nearly 2%, driven by strong performances in the IT and auto sectors.

The broader market also participated, with the Midcap Index rising 657 points to 58,108 and Nifty Bank gaining 545 points to close at 51,605.5.

The Nifty reclaimed key technical levels, surpassing its 20-day and 50-day moving averages during the session. Sectorally, all indices, except Nifty Media, ended in the green, with Nifty Auto surging nearly 4%.