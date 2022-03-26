Complaint filed against “The Kashmir Files” director Vivek Agnihotri

The complaint was submitted at Versova police station in Mumbai.

By Akankhya Mahapatra
Insight Bureau: A complaint has been filed against ‘The Kashmir Files’ director Vivek Agnihotri over his “Bhopali means homosexual” comment. The complaint was submitted at Versova police station in Mumbai.

A journalist-cum-celebrity public relations manager Rohit Pandey filed the complaint through his lawyer Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh, a police official said on Saturday.

The complainant alleged that the director of ‘The Kashmir Files’ insulted and disrespected Bhopal by “willingly, wantonly and maliciously calling Bhopalis as homosexuals” in an interview with media, the official said quoting the complaint.

