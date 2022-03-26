Memory Chip behind Manas Swain’s Murder?

Insight Bureau: Manas Swain murder case is puzzling day by day.

A memory chip rumoured to be the dark secret of this case which led to the murder, was added by an associate of Manas.

He confirmed a memory chip contained a short film which was shot in Puri. He further added that former OIS officer Niranjan Sethi and a couple of other actors were featured in the short film.

According to him, he along with Niranjan Sethi, Sarmistha Rout, Manas Swain, two other girls and a woman had gone to Puri to shoot the short film on January 29 and returned on the same day post shooting.

Niranjan was the lead while Manas was shooting the film.

Few days prior the incident, Manas called him (Manas’ friend) and informed that Niranjan and Sarmistha had thrashed him & snatched his camera. Manas also mentioned that he would give the memory chip to Niranjan and Sarmistha if they returned him the camera, added Manas Swain’s friend.

As per the police officials, the memory chip, contained some videos and photos which could land Sarmistha in trouble.

Till now six people are arrested in this case which includes Niranjan Sethi, Ranjan Nayak, Bhagyadhar Nayak, Vivek Nayak, Krushna Chandra Nayak and Parameswar Rout (Sharmistha’s brother).

On 21st March, former Information & Public Relation (I&PR) Director Niranjan Sethi was arrested over his involvement in the abduction and murder case. He was also an Odisha Information Service (OIS) officer and retired in February.

Manas Swain, a resident of Godipokhari village in Ranpur area of Nayagarh district used to work as a cameraman for ‘Sampoorna’ of which Sarmistha Rout was the editor.

Manas was allegedly kidnapped on February 7 and murdered at an old age home on the same night.