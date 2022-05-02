Commercial LPG Prices hiked by Rs 457.50 in 3 Months

The commercial LPG price was previously increased by Rs 105 on March 1 and by Rs 250 on April 1.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Commercial LPG
154

Insight Bureau: The price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder was hiked by Rs 102.50 on Sunday, the third straight monthly increase.

With this 19-kg commercial cylinder now costs Rs 2,355.50 while the 5-kg LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 655.

Hikes in Commercial LPG Cylinders:

• March, 2022 – Rs 105
• April, 2022 – Rs 250
• May, 2022 – Rs 102.50

In just 3 Months – Rs 457.50

