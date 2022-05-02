“Covid Dead” wakes up in Shanghai

Insight Bureau: A video shared widely on Chinese social media shows a senior citizen was mistaken for dead at an elderly care centre at Shanghai Xinchangzheng welfare hospital in Putuo district in Shanghai and sent to a morgue where he was found alive.

While transporting a COVID “dead” body to the morgue, a funeral home in Shanghai discovered vital signs that the elder person was alive.

He has been taken back to the hospital and is in stable condition. The elderly care centre has reportedly apologised and district investigation is ordered as incident triggered a new wave of horror in locked down city.

The city is under lockdown since March 1. Shanghai reported 7,333 new cases on Sunday.

China’s largest Covid-19 outbreak in two years continues to spread despite an extended lockdown of Shanghai’s 25 million people.

New Long March Welfare Institute, the Putuo District Civil Affairs Bureau and a joint investigation team comprising of relevant departments has been formed, pledging to severely punish those accountable.