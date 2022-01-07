Puri Srimandir to be CLOSED for Public for 22 Days

Insight Bureau: In view of rising Covid as well as Omicron cases, the Chhatisa Nijog and SJTA have decided to close the Puri Srimandir for public darshan from January 10 till January 31.

Devotees won’t be allowed to enter the Srimandir. However, rituals will continue as scheduled.

Puri has reported 54 fresh Covid cases each for the last two days. Odisha has reported 2703 new Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours – a sharp rise.