CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates Shri Jagannath Medical College

Insight Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has inaugurated Shri Jagannath Medical College in Puri in the presence of Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who urged the CM to implement ‘Ayushman Bharat’ yojana in Odisha. The Union Health Minister joined the event via video conferencing.

The Shri Jagannath Medical College has been established jointly by the Union and State governments. The Medical College has the capacity for admitting 100 MBBS students annually. The first batch of the college was today inaugurated by the Chief Minister and the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said “This is a historic day for Puri district. I hope that, with the efforts of the teachers and students, this institution will get a great name in serving the people of Puri. It is heartening to know that the students from the poorest sections have got into the medical college. Especially, the students from the government schools have got the admissions due to the 15% reservation policy of the State government”.

He wished the students on the start of their first day in the Medical course. The Chief Minister thanked the Union Health and Family Welfare Minister for his support in establishing the medical college.