Sensex tumbled 483 pts, Nifty near 17,675 in closing bell

Insight Bureau: The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 483 points or 0.81 per cent to close at 58,965, while the broader NSE Nifty moved 109 points or 0.62 per cent lower to settle at 17,675.

Mid- and small-cap shares finished on a mixed note as Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.62 per cent and small-cap edged 0.06 per cent lower.

On the stock-specific front, HCL Tech was the top Nifty loser as the stock cracked 2.65 per cent to Rs 1,134.50. L&T, Infosys, Wipro and SBI Life were also among the laggards.