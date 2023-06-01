CM Naveen Patnaik Inaugurates 3 Football Training Centres Ahead of Intercontinental Cup

Ahead of the highly anticipated Intercontinental Cup 2023, scheduled for June, Odisha Chief Minister (CM) Naveen Patnaik inaugrated three cutting-edge football training centres in Bhubaneswar. Adding to the significance and grandeur of the occasion, the Indian Men’s Football Teamwork including Team Captain Sunil Chhetri was also present to welcome a new era of football in Odisha.

The visionary initiative was developed at a cost of Rs. 90 crores and features a total of six FIFA certified pitches, including five natural and one synthetic football ground, LED flood lights, players changing room, gallery, gm, coach room and other amenities. The three centres are situated at the heart of the city and are at close vicinity to each other thus giving an added advantage to players and multiple teams to train simultaneously especially during tournaments.

These facilities are equipped with top-notch facilities ensuring that athletes receive the best training and support to enhance their skills. These infrastructures reflect our commitment to promoting sports and nurturing talent in Odisha. I believe that these new facilities will not only encourage the youth to pursue their passion for football but also serve as a hub for Football training in the country.

Chief Minister Sri Naveen patnaik announced that Girls football academy with artificial turfwill be constructed at Aul in kendrapada district . Recently secretary to CM 5T Sri VK Pandian had visited Aul and had discussed with football players in this regard.

The three centres will be training ground for National U-16 and U-19 National team, Odisha FC’s (Men, Women and Youth) and all State teams (both men and women). Training sessions of U-13, U-15, and U-18 state academies will be held here. The centres will also be venue for State Leagues including FAO League, Odisha Women’s League, School Leagues and tournaments, local leagues thus promoting an all-round conducive environment for the growth and popularity of football.

The tournament commences on June 9th, with Lebanon taking on Vanuatu, while the home team India will take on Mongolia in their first game of the campaign.

Among others Sports minister Sri Tusarkanti Behera ,Chief secy Pradeep jena ,DC Mrs Anu Garg,5T secy Sri VK Pandian, Sports secy Sri R veneel krishna were present at the function.