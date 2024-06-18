CM Mohan Majhi & Others take oath as MLAs

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy CMs KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida along with several other MLAs took oath as members of the House on Tuesday. The newly elected MLAs administered oath by Pro-tem Speaker Ranendra Pratap Swain at the Assembly.

Keeping with the tradition, Majhi along with two deputy CMs and other newly elected MLAs paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the Odisha Assembly.

BJD President and Hinjili MLA Naveen Patnaik also took oath today.

As per reports, all 147 MLAs are scheduled to be administered oath on June 18 and June 19. The Odisha Assembly Speaker election is scheduled for June 20.

In the recently concluded elections, the BJP secured 78 of Assembly seats while the BJD won 51, Congress 14, CPIM 3 and Independents 3.